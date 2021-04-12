Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 31,557 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Landstar System worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

