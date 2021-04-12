Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 31,855 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $98.90 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

