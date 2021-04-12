Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 74,670 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Lennar worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

