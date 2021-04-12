Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 346,437 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 346,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,311,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

