Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,384 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.96 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

