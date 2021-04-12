Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.99% of First Merchants worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.