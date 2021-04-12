Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.88 Million Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,277,008 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.99% of IAMGOLD worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 616,774 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,688,474 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

IAG stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.