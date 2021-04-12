Schroder Investment Management Group Has $23.92 Million Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,187 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.