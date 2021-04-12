Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.25 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Techne worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

TECH opened at $408.72 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $189.33 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

