Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.38 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 355.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.56% of Crane worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $95.26 on Monday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.