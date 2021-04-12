Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.53 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,051 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of AXIS Capital worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

