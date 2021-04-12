Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.03 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.58% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

