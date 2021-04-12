Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.68 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,943 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.99% of Extended Stay America worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.84 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.