Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,620 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 197,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $26.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

