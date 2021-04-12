Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.27% of NiSource worth $23,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

