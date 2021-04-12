Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $23.61 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,610,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

