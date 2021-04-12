Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $22.93 Million Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 735,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.05% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.88 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.