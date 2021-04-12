Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 18,561 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.98% of Primo Water worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

