Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,582 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $318.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.69. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

