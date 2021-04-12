Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 97,537 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.19% of Compass Diversified worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $24.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $2,075,501. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

