Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.37% of Comfort Systems USA worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,909,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

