Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Imperial Oil worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

IMO stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

