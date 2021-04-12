Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Lear worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $196.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.