Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $25,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

