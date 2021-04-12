Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

