Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,825 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Natera worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,010 shares of company stock worth $15,014,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

