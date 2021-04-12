Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 104,672 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Athene worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Athene by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 715,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of ATH opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

