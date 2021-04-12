Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 114,867 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,867 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

