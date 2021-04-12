Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,260 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $62.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

