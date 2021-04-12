Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,576,227 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,251 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,576,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Tapestry worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,458 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,481 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 129,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

