Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 29,740 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,740 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.50% of MGIC Investment worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

