Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 35,256 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,256 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.56% of Allison Transmission worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $43.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

