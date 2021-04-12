Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,385 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.