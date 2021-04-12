Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 68,884 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,884 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

