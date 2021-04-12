Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 756,561 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,561 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.72% of Federated Hermes worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

