Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $246.10 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.