Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $240.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

