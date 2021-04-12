Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.44% of Unum Group worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.