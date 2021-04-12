Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.13 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

