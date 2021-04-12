Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s Largest Position

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 46.2% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned 0.34% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $93,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $99.89 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

