Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.