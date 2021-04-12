Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

SGMS stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 43.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

