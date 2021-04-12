Scotiabank Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to $45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIFZF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

