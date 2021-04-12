Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.44 on Monday, reaching C$13.40. 1,378,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,580. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

