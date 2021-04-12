Scotiabank Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $25.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $16.62. 391,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,666,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 256,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,408,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 137,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

