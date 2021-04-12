Scotiabank Increases Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $10.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CJREF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. 81,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

