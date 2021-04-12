Scotiabank Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.19.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.34. 1,218,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.79. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

