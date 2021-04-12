Scotiabank Increases Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to $2.50

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.75. 80,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,052. The firm has a market cap of $495.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

