Scotiabank Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $32.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

