Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF)

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CIAFF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,641. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

